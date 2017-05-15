Severe Weather: More Storms Expected Tonight, Tuesday | Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

Adviser Denies Report Trump Shared Classified Info With Russians

May 15, 2017 6:42 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser is denying a report that claims Trump shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State militants with a top Russian diplomat.

H.R. McMaster told reporters in a brief statement that The Washington Post report published Monday “is false” and “at no time” were intelligence sources or methods discussed during Trump’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Post report says Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, during a meeting at the White House last week.

McMaster says: “I was in the room. it didn’t happen.”

McMaster says the president did not discuss details that were not already known publicly.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch