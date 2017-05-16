4 Things To Know: Trump Defends Sharing Intelligence, NBA Draft Lottery & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump’s tweeted response to the Washington Post report that he leaked information to Russian officials to the NBA Draft Lottery taking place Tuesday night, here is a look at the top four stories from May 16, 2017.

Trump Responds To Reports Of Sharing Intelligence

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he wanted to share with Russia facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. In his tweet, he said he has an absolute right to do this.

His tweets follows a Washington Post report that said Trump shared highly classified “code-word” information with the Russians about a possible ISIS terror threat.

IT Expert Speaks Out After Ending Malware Attack

The young British IT expert credited with helping stop the spread of a massive cyberattack said he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

Marcus Hutchins, 22, told the Associated Press he fights malware “because it’s the right thing to do.”

The attack paralyzed computers in about 150 countries.

Report: Ford To Cut Nearly 20K Jobs

Thousands of workers at Ford will reportedly be out of a job.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is making plans to cut about 20,000 jobs in its global staff. The paper said most of the jobs will be salaried workers who do not have union protection.

Last month, Ford announced it’s looking to cut costs by $3 billion.

NBA Draft Lottery Takes Place Tuesday

May the ping pong balls bounce in our favor.

Tuesday is the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Timberwolves have the sixth most ping pong balls, giving them about a 5 percent chance to move up and get the first overall pick. The odds of getting the third, fourth or fifth pick though are better, at about 18 percent.

Andrew Wiggins will represent the team Tuesday. The actual draft isn’t until June 22.