Sheriff: Man Found Dead In Lake Bemidji

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office says the body of a 54-year-old man was found in Lake Bemidji Monday afternoon.
The body was discovered at about 2 p.m. near the Paul Bunyan Park dock.
The Beltrami County Medical Examiner’s office identified the body as Lonnie Anthony Dubois, of Bemidji.
Bemidji Police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted in the recovery.
The circumstances surrounding Dubois death are being investigated.
