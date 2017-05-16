Toddler Dies From Injuries Suffered In Crash Near Cold Spring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-month-old boy was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash near Cold Spring, authorities say.
Authorities responded to the crash in the area of Wakefield Township at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 71 at about 2:34 p.m. When emergency crews arrived, at least one vehicle had been involved in the crash.
A 19-month-old boy was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for his injuries. The boy was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m. Monday. He was identified Tuesday as Colton Joseph Walz of Cold Spring.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Walz died of blunt force head and neck injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.