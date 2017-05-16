Wis. Tornado Watch: Barron, Burnett, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix Counties Til 10 p.m.
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING IN MN: Dakota, Washington, Watonwan, Wright | In WI: Polk, St. Croix, Pierce
WX Center | Forecast | Send Your Pics

Toddler Dies From Injuries Suffered In Crash Near Cold Spring

May 16, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Cold Spring, Colton Joseph Walz, County Road 71, Fatal Crash, Highway 23

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-month-old boy was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash near Cold Spring, authorities say.

Authorities responded to the crash in the area of Wakefield Township at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 71 at about 2:34 p.m. When emergency crews arrived, at least one vehicle had been involved in the crash.

A 19-month-old boy was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for his injuries. The boy was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m. Monday. He was identified Tuesday as Colton Joseph Walz of Cold Spring.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Walz died of blunt force head and neck injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch