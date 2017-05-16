Mpls. Man Found Guilty Of Shooting Man 10 Times, Killing Him

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Minneapolis man is facing a possible 30-year sentence in prison after being found guilty of shooting a man 10 times, killing him, last June.

On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Chris Scott was convicted in the shooting death of 30-year-old Travis Tyler Washington. He was also found guilty of possession of a firearm, which he is prohibited from having due to a prior conviction.

On June 16, 2016, officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on 35th Street and Knox Avenue North in Minneapolis. Witnesses said they heard multiple gun shots inside the house and then two men leaving out the front door.

While officers spoke with witnesses, a woman ran outside with a baby in her arms saying her boyfriend had been shot. She said she had just arrived home and was surprised to see the front door open. She said she then walked in and found her boyfriend, Washington, lying in a pool of blood.

Authorities say Washington, who was declared dead at the scene, was shot 10 times. Several fingerprints lifted from the scene matched Scott.

A witness testified at the trial and said he observed Scott pull his gun from his waistband and shoot Washington multiple times. Other pieces of evidence, including surveillance cameras, phone records and other witness testimony corroborated the eyewitness testimony.

After a trial that lasted two weeks, the jury deliberated for only three hours before reaching their guilty verdict. Washington’s family was there and wept as the verdict was read.

Scott will be sentenced on July 10 where he is expected to receive around 30 years in prison.