Police Investigate String Of Daytime Burglaries In Faribault

May 16, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Faribault, Faribault Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Faribault are investigating following a string of burglaries that occurred between the end of April and beginning of May.

According to the Faribaul police, three burglaries that were forced-entry occurred at unoccupied residences during the late afternoon.

They have been linked to one suspect, or group of suspects, and narrowed to homes on the city’s east side.

Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said to avoid being victimized, residents should lock all doors and windows before leaving or going to bed, leave lights on or have automatic timers, make sure the garage door is closed and remove any valuable or personal information from cars.

Additionally, Chief Bohlen said installing deadbolt locks or special locks or door jams can help.

For anyone who has been a victim of a burglar, call 911 and wait outside until police arrive. Chief Bohlen also reminds people to not touch anything to avoid contamination of evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Matthew Kolling by calling 507-334-0937 or emailing mkolling@ci.faribault.mn.us.

