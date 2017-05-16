State Patrol: Mankato Man Killed In Redwood Co. Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Mankato man is dead after hitting a tractor on a Redwood County road Tuesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The fatal accident happened on Highway 14 near Lamberton Township just after 9 a.m.
A tractor driven by 55-year-old Steven Alan Churchhill, from Revere, was driving eastbound on the highway.
He attempted to turn onto a gravel road when a westbound Dodge Charger hit the tractor’s attached fork, killing the driver.
The victim’s name has not been released. The state patrol is investigating.
