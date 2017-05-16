Severe Weather: Tornadoes Hit Western Wis. | Weather Alerts | Forecast | Send Your Pics | WCCO Weather App

State Patrol: Mankato Man Killed In Redwood Co. Crash

May 16, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: Mankato, Minnesota State Patrol, Redwood County, Revere

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Mankato man is dead after hitting a tractor on a Redwood County road Tuesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The fatal accident happened on Highway 14 near Lamberton Township just after 9 a.m.

A tractor driven by 55-year-old Steven Alan Churchhill, from Revere, was driving eastbound on the highway.

He attempted to turn onto a gravel road when a westbound Dodge Charger hit the tractor’s attached fork, killing the driver.

The victim’s name has not been released. The state patrol is investigating.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch