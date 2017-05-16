MNfusion: Piada Italian Street Food Opens Eagan Location

A new restaurant is opening its doors on the Twin Cities’ southeast side.

Piada Italian Street Food has opened its fourth location at Eagan’s Central Park Commons.

The fast-casual Italian eatery first opened in the Twin Cities in 2015 with locations in Chanhassen and the Mall of America. The third location opened in Woodbury last year.

“We’re enamored by the love the Twin Cities has shown Piada,” Piada CEO Chris Doody said in a recent press release. “We are beyond thrilled to bring our fresh, modern Italian concept to the community of Eagan.”

Taking its inspiration from family-run food carts found in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, the Ohio-based restaurant is known for its namesake – Piada. The piada, a thin crust, handmade dough, is baked on a stone grill, filled with a variety of ingredients and rolled into a wrap. Wraps come in a variety of recipes, but can be customized

The menu also includes pre-set pasta bowls and chopped salads, both of which can also be customized.

Throughout the year, Piada will continue to update its menu with specialty items based on seasonal produce and flavors.

On Tuesday, an opening day party will last until 10 p.m. From 5 to 6 p.m., Minnesota Viking Xavier Rhodes will be signing autographs.

Finally, throughout the first week of business, Piada will match every dollar donated at the register and will give the money to the Open Door Pantry.

Piada is located within the Central Park Commons, at 3380 Central Park Village Drive. The 2,500 square foot restaurant seats 58 guests inside and 48 guests outside. Catering and online ordering is available as well.

For more information on hours, or menu, visit Piada online.