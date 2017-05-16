Severe T-Storms: Dakota, Goodhue & Rice Counties Til 4:15 p.m. | Weather Center | Forecast | Send Your Pics

Pearson’s Launches New Candy Line Focused On ‘Better For You’ Chocolate

May 16, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Dark Chocolate Thins, Nut Goodie, Pearson's Candy Company, Pearson's Salted Nut Roll

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pearson’s Candy Company is releasing a new line of healthier chocolate snacks — named after the company’s St. Paul location.

On Tuesday, the candy company announced the first products from its new 7th Street Confections brand: “Dark Chocolate Thins”.

The company says the chocolate line is aimed at addressing consumers’ growing appetite for “better for you” snacks and confections.

The first lineup of flavors include raspberry & quinoa; strawberry; blueberry & almond; and pineapple & toasted coconut. The snacks contain 54 percent cacao with fruits, nuts and grains “to provide a unique flavor punch with a crunchy mouthfeel.”

The chocolate line is available at Cub Foods currently and will be available at grocery, mass, specialty retail and convenience stores at a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 4.7 ounce standup reclose-able bag.

Pearson’s is located at 2140 7th Street West in St. Paul and is one of the founding partners with WCCO’s Pulling Together event.

