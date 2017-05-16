Severe Weather: Storms Aren’t Quite Through With MN Yet | Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

St. Paul Teen’s Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

May 16, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Accidental Drowning, Homan Waller

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man whose body was found in a storm water pond in St. Paul accidentally drowned.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Homan Waller. He lived about as mile from the pond where his body was found Sunday afternoon.

Waller was a regular at the Arlington Hills Community Center’s Createch, a place for teenagers to be creative with technology and art

AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer at the St. Paul Public Library, Cathleen Carris, says Waller was a talented artist who loved to skateboard. Carris says Waller was also a member of a youth leadership council and went around with library staff to tell other teens about Createch.

The medical examiner’s office says toxicology tests are pending.

