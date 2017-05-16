Storms Aren’t Quite Through With Minnesota Yet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday morning, afternoon and overnight brought storms — some severe — through Minnesota. Tuesday could bring more of the same.

Here we go again. pic.twitter.com/5NwqdyrOsa — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) May 16, 2017

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said that he expects another line of storms to move through the Twin Cities mid-morning, and then the threat should diminish after that for a time.

High temperatures should soar into the 80s Tuesday, with muggy air and wind gusts approaching 30 miles per hour in the Twin Cities area.

Impressive rain totals already (3-4" in SE MN!!) and a lot more to come in the next 48 hours. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/0w7hSXZ6Dp — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) May 16, 2017

The threat for more storms returns in the evening, Brickman said, potentially popping up overnight.

The National Weather Service said that the Twin Cities metro area is under a slight risk for severe weather this evening, as is most of the southern half of the state.

Brickman said the storms could bring more hail as some areas of the state saw Monday, potentially damaging winds and even the possibility for a tornado.

The storms could continue into Wednesday, but Brickman said that drier, cooler conditions are expected to move in by Thursday.