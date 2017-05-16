American College Of Sports Medicine Names Twin Cities Fittest Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Move over Washington D.C., the Twin Cities is now the fittest metro in the country.
At least according to the American Fitness Index.
For the 10th year, the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation released the annual index ranking the countries metro areas on rates of physical activity, fruit and vegetable consumption, cardiovascular disease and smoking.
The nation’s capital held the top spot for three years. It was bumped to No. 2 this year.
San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma and San Jose rounded out the top five.