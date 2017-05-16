Severe Weather: Storm Front Surging Through Minnesota| Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

American College Of Sports Medicine Names Twin Cities Fittest Metro

May 16, 2017 8:32 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Move over Washington D.C., the Twin Cities is now the fittest metro in the country.

At least according to the American Fitness Index.

For the 10th year, the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation released the annual index ranking the countries metro areas on rates of physical activity, fruit and vegetable consumption, cardiovascular disease and smoking.

The nation’s capital held the top spot for three years. It was bumped to No. 2 this year.

San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma and San Jose rounded out the top five.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch