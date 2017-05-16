Severe Weather: Storms Aren’t Quite Through With MN Yet | Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Send Your Pics

State Patrol: Alcohol Involved In Fatal Wrong-Way Driver Crash

May 16, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Little Falls, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a fatal head-on crash involving a semi-trailer truck near Little Falls Monday.

Investigators say 70-year-old Lana Jen Nornberg, from Little Falls, was driving the wrong way in a Suburu on Highway 10 when she sideswiped a semi at about 4 p.m.

The semi then hit a Ford Escape head-on, killing passenger Dolores Ann Mickow, 86, from Wabasha.

The driver of the Ford — 52-year-old Patricia Ann Gerchy, from Bemidji – suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the semi — 38-year-old driver John Hulst and 28-year-old Kayla Sue Barth, both from Viking — were not hurt.

Nornberg suffered non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say she was driving while intoxicated.

The state patrol is investigating.

