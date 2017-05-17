Severe Weather: Tornado Hits Western Wis. | More Storms ExpectedRadar | Forecast | Weather App

Angler Pulls Shark Jawbone From Mississippi River

May 17, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: DNR, Grand Rapids, Mississippi River

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota angler landed an unusual trophy when he reeled in a shark jawbone while fishing on the Mississippi River.

Joe Piskel, of Grand Rapids, caught the jawbone near the town over the weekend. He and his son, Joey, brought it to a Department of Natural Resources office, where a fisheries biologist identified it as being from a sand tiger shark. That’s a salt water species that can’t survive in fresh water.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that DNR officials said the jawbone didn’t appear to be a tourist trinket.

Its origins remain a mystery. Joey Piskel says the jawbone will be cleaned up and hung on the wall.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kelly Redspunt says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Where there is one, here is sure to be more… bigger…

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch