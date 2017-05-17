Angler Pulls Shark Jawbone From Mississippi River

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota angler landed an unusual trophy when he reeled in a shark jawbone while fishing on the Mississippi River.
Joe Piskel, of Grand Rapids, caught the jawbone near the town over the weekend. He and his son, Joey, brought it to a Department of Natural Resources office, where a fisheries biologist identified it as being from a sand tiger shark. That’s a salt water species that can’t survive in fresh water.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that DNR officials said the jawbone didn’t appear to be a tourist trinket.
Its origins remain a mystery. Joey Piskel says the jawbone will be cleaned up and hung on the wall.
