Wander Minnesota: Memorial Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Memorial Day is on the horizon. It’s the unofficial beginning of summer, but, more importantly, it’s a time to reflect and remember.

Here are some of the events happening to honor the day.

Minneapolis

For a full memorial observance, plan to visit Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Lakewood Cemetery has a full day of events planned, including a memorial service, live music and walking, trolley, and horse-and-carriage tours. There are many familiar names here, including Fridley, Humphrey, Pillsbury, Pohlad, Wellstone and Wirth among others. (Also? Tiny Tim.) Lakewood always has a thorough Memorial Day program, but this year is even more special as Lakewood is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the city of Minneapolis.

St. Paul

Not surprisingly, the fine folks over at the Minnesota Historical Society have several events lined up.

Stop by Historic Fort Snelling throughout Memorial Day weekend, when costumed guides will lead visitors through interpretations of generations of American military life. On Memorial Day itself, there will be a “living timeline” of America’s military past

At the nearby Fort Snelling National Cemetery, there will be a parade and ceremony honoring the veterans buried there at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day.

The James J. Hill House in St. Paul offers a memorial tribute to Mr. Hill himself, who died on May 29, 1916, with the Death of an Empire Builder. The program includes special exhibits and an organist playing music that was played at Hill’s funeral. Tours take place Saturday and Sunday.

To pay tribute to veterans of any war that the U.S. has been in, take some time to visit the memorials at the State Capitol grounds. They’re beautiful and moving, and the location can’t be beat. It is adjacent not only to the Capitol, but to the Minnesota History Center, which will be open on Memorial Day.

Looking for something a little more light-hearted? This is the opening weekend of the summer-long Summit Avenue Walking Tours. Learn about the grand homes on Summit Avenue, with information about the people who lived there, the architecture, social history and preservation efforts. Tours are offered Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are recommended.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.