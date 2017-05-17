MNfusion: ‘Broadway Songbook Hollywood & Broadway’ Opens At Ordway

Theater has a long and rich history of providing audiences with musical storytelling.
One that has grown to include the musical film genre.
But just as film has borrowed stories from theater, the stage is now expanding on stories from the silver screen.
In its sixth season, the Ordway Center’s original series, “Broadway Songbook” is taking a look at this intersection of Broadway and Hollywood.
Featuring Dieter Bierbrauer, Yolande Bruce, Kersten Rodau, Erin Schwab and author James A. Rocco as the host, “Broadway Songbook: Hollywood to Broadway” looks at the evolution of the relationship between Broadway and Hollywood.
While it is undeniable that some beloved Hollywood films began their lives on the stage, such as “Grease” or “Little Shop Of Horrors,” many new musicals are taking their roots from film such as “Legally Blonde” or “Big Fish.”
“Some of the most entertaining Broadway musicals began their lives as Hollywood films. Musical theater allows us to expand our vision of the world when the urgency of life gets so great that the only thing a character can do is explode into song and dance,” Rocco said in a recent press release.
The performance will feature songs from shows such as “An American In Paris,” “The Color Purple,” “42nd Street, “Grease” and more, while diving into the history behind the symbiotic relationship of the two mediums.
—
“Broadway Songbook: Hollywood to Broadway” is open now through May 21. Tickets cost $37. For more information, visit the Ordway online.