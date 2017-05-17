Severe Weather: Tornadoes Hit Western Wis. | Weather Alerts | Forecast | Send Your Pics | WCCO Weather App

After Destructive Storms Tuesday, More Expected Wednesday Afternoon

May 17, 2017 8:13 AM By Matt Brickman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after western Wisconsin experienced heavy apparent tornado damage that killed one person and injured many more, more severe storms are expected Wednesday afternoon.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, storms with heavy rains will roll through the metro around the mid-morning hours and things will calm down after that with some sunshine accompanying. But, like Tuesday, after morning showers, severe storms are expected later in the day.

“If we’re able to get peeks of sunshine, that allows the atmosphere to recharge and strengthen storms that’ll blossom later this afternoon,” Brickman said.

Around 4 p.m., a line of storms will come out of the south and reach into the Twin Cities by 5 or 6 o’clock in the afternoon.

Thus, a severe weather threat is expected through the evening for western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota – especially by Rochester. There, Brickman says hail, damaging winds and another tornado or two could be possible.

Temperatures are quite a bit lower, with 68 degrees the high for the metro. High-50s are expected Thursday.

Friday should be mainly dry, but Saturday is expected to be another soaker.

