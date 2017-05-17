Severe Weather: Apparent Tornadoes Hit Western Wis. | More Storms ExpectedRadar | Forecast | Wx App

‘We Need Facts’: Ryan Urges Caution On Trump Revelations

May 17, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Comey, Paul Ryan

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress must gather all relevant information before “rushing to judgment” on President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Ryan told reporters Wednesday that Congress “can’t deal with speculation and innuendo.” He says there is “clearly a lot of politics being played.”

Ryan says a House committee has “appropriately” requested a Comey memo describing a February meeting he had with Trump. A person familiar with the document says Comey wrote that Trump asked him to drop the bureau’s investigation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Ryan raised questions about Comey’s account of that meeting. The Wisconsin Republican says Congress will want to know if Trump asked Comey to end the probe, “why didn’t he take action at the time.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

