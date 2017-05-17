Severe Storms: Severe T'Storm Warnings | Flooding Concern | Live Radar | Forecast | Weather App

Minnesota House Signs Off On ‘Real ID’ Plan

May 17, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: Real ID

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Fear not, Minnesotans worried about boarding flights next year: A fix from the Legislature is on the way.

Lawmakers have struggled for years to pass a plan complying with the federal Real ID Act over concerns about federal overreach and a debate about granting driver’s licenses to immigrants living in Minnesota illegally. A 2018 deadline for upgraded IDs to board domestic flights sparked alarm about travel disruptions.

Lawmakers finally reached a compromise this week and the House overwhelmingly passed the bill Wednesday. The Senate was expected to follow suit Wednesday evening.

Gov. Mark Dayton has indicated he’ll sign it. Minnesota would be among the last states to comply with the 2005 law meant to combat terrorism.

The state expects to start issuing the upgraded IDs sometime next year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch