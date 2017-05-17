Minnesota House Signs Off On ‘Real ID’ Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Fear not, Minnesotans worried about boarding flights next year: A fix from the Legislature is on the way.
Lawmakers have struggled for years to pass a plan complying with the federal Real ID Act over concerns about federal overreach and a debate about granting driver’s licenses to immigrants living in Minnesota illegally. A 2018 deadline for upgraded IDs to board domestic flights sparked alarm about travel disruptions.
Lawmakers finally reached a compromise this week and the House overwhelmingly passed the bill Wednesday. The Senate was expected to follow suit Wednesday evening.
Gov. Mark Dayton has indicated he’ll sign it. Minnesota would be among the last states to comply with the 2005 law meant to combat terrorism.
The state expects to start issuing the upgraded IDs sometime next year.
