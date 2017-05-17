Recipe From Trout Air Tavern

The live racing season at Running Aces Casino and Racetrack begins May 20th and visitors will find a new menu at Trout Air Tavern.
Executive Chef Shannon Stewart showed WCCO Mid-Morning viewers how they make their Meat Pie Pastie:
Meat Pie “Pastie”:
2 pounds Ground beef
6 ounces Yellow onion, medium diced
2 ounces Carrot, medium diced
8 ounces Yukon potato peeled, medium diced
6 ounces Red wine
1 TB Beef Base
1 clove Garlic, minced
To Taste Salt and pepper
To tighten Cornstarch slurry (add 1 TB at a time)
1) Brown beef in skillet and drain off fat
2) In separate sauté pan sweat the potatoes, carrots, and onions for about 10 minutes
3) Add vegetables back to the beef with red wine and beef base. Cook 10 minutes
4) Season to taste with salt and pepper
5) Make a slurry and add slowly to tighten mixture (it will have a glossy look)
6) Cool completely on sheet trays before making meat pies
*To assemble pies you will need: Pizza cutter, pastry brush, egg wash, fork, and 10X15 puff pastry sheets
*You will cut puff pastry in half and put 7-8 ounce portion of meat pie filling in the middle
*Egg wash around the edges of the puff pastry and then fold it over so all four corners meet up. Press around the meat portion to seal and get any air bubbles out.
*Cut around the puff pastry to form a half moon shape and then crimp around the outside.
*Brush the outside with egg wash and put into a 350 degree preheated oven and bake 20 minutes. Turn oven up to 450 degrees and bake another 5 minutes until golden brown.
*Serve with brown gravy