Severe Weather: Tornado Hits Western Wis. | More Storms ExpectedRadar | Forecast | Weather App

Court Upholds Consecutive Life Sentences For Market Murder Suspect

May 17, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Halal Meat, Mahdi Hassan Ali, Seward Market

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld three consecutive life sentences with the possibility of release for a man who killed three people in a Minneapolis market in 2010.

Because they are consecutive, Mahdi Hassan Ali won’t be eligible for release until he serves 90 years.

Prosecutors say Ali was 16 when he killed three men at Seward Market and Halal Meat. He was originally sentenced to mandatory life without parole for one death, and consecutive life sentences for the other two.

That mandatory life without parole sentence was vacated in 2014 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled such sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

He was then given three consecutive life terms. His attorneys appealed, saying it amounted to life in prison.

But the Supreme Court says the consecutive sentences don’t unfairly exaggerate the criminality of Ali’s conduct.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch