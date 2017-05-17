Tornadoes Reported In Southern Minn. As Flood Threat Looms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents reported tornadoes on the ground in Steele and Blue Earth Counties Wednesday night, with a tornado warning in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Weather crews haven’t officially deemed the funnel cloud a tornado, which was indicated by doppler radar just south of Mankato.

4:14 PM: Confirmed tornado located near Skyline (just S of Mankato) moving N at 40 MPH. Take shelter now! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/Aq8O2OmDfw — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 17, 2017

The heavy rainfall from the storm systems produced flash flood warnings for Blue Earth, Le Sueur and Nicollet Counties — in the area surrounding Mankato — until 7 p.m.

Tornado watches and thunderstorm warnings are in effect across the region as severe storms surge up from the Great Plains. The NWS has issued a tornado watch for several counties in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until late Wednesday night.

Tornado watch until 10pm more widespread now. This is your heads up. Be prepared for stormy weather. pic.twitter.com/GwBn3pQ7op — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) May 17, 2017

Thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for several communities in northwestern Wisconsin and Wisconsin.

The storms were the first blast of storms Wednesday night, with another system of severe weather moving north from Iowa, expected to hit Minnesota

The severe weather Wednesday is the latest in a week that’s been full of rain and storms.

On Tuesday night, a tornado ripped through a mobile home park in western Wisconsin, killing one man and injuring more than two dozen others.

The relentless rain has also raised concern over flash flooding across Minnesota and Wisconsin. After a first round of downpours Wednesday, many streets in the Twin Cities were flooded.

Meanwhile, several of WCCO’s Weather Watchers in southern Minnesota reported more than 2 inches of rain after the storm.

Weather officials say that if storms Wednesday drop more than 1 to 1.5 inches of rain an hour, several counties across the Upper Midwest could see flash flooding.

Very heavy downpours with strongest storms. 1.2" of rain fell in 30 minutes in New Ulm. #mnwx https://t.co/fQQdkVeU6D — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 17, 2017

The wet weather looks to continue overnight and into Thursday morning. Friday is expected to bring a break from the rain, but more storm clouds are looming in the weekend forecast.