Wis. Family Recounts Hiding In Closet When Tornado Hit Their Mobile Home

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — As an apparent tornado snapped trees like blades of grass in western Wisconsin Tuesday night, Ken and Clara Dicuss say someone was watching over them.

“It’s something a guy wouldn’t want to live through again,” said Ken Dicuss, of rural Rusk County.

The twister tore their garage right off its slab and threw it across the field.

“Boy did she make a noise,” Dicuss said.

His family survived because his son rushed him and his wife into a closet and held the door in their mobile home.

“Scared, wasn’t thinking of anything,” Clara Dicuss said. “Just hope we got through it, that was all. We can replace everything else, can’t replace us.”

In the small town of Conrath nearby, trees were uprooted and powerlines downed.

On Wednesday, total strangers were pitching in to help pick up debris.

Despite all the damage, Rusk County suffered no loss of life.

“I don’t know how we got through this without any fatalities,” Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace said. “We just got a few minor injuries, no major injuries that I am aware of at this time.”

The same can’t be said for nearby Barron County.

There, a mobile home park in Chetek was hit by a tornado, killing one man and wounding more than two dozen others.

More severe weather is expected Wednesday night, as much of Wisconsin is under a tornado watch.