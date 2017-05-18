Working For The Weekend: Art-A-Whirl, Mia Party & ValleyFair Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With more showers expected this weekend, it might be good to find ways to have fun indoors.

Art-A-Whirl!

Art lovers will be flocking to northeast Minneapolis this weekend for the 22nd annual Art-a-Whirl!

It is the largest open studio tour in the country, and it’s a great opportunity to tour private artist studios and galleries, purchase original artwork, and connect with over 700 artists.

The three-day event begins Friday and is free and open to the public.

Mia’s Summer Party

Saturday is your night to sizzle surrounded by priceless works of art and the Twin Cities’ most creative, social, and fabulous fans of art.

Get out your best dress for the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s Summer Party.

Attendees will enjoy a hosted bar and entertainment throughout the galleries featuring DJ Daniel Paul Cortez.

Proceeds help Mia remain free and welcoming to everyone.

Blessing Of The Wheels

Roller blades, bikes, trikes, wheelchairs and strollers are all welcome on the Church Plaza of the Basilica of St. Mary’s on Sunday at 1 p.m.

In addition to blessing each individual’s wheels, vendors will be available to share safety tips, route planning and offer tune-ups.

Behind The Scenes At ValleyFair

Finally, experience a behind-the-scenes run through ValleyFair before the gates open!

Run alongside dinosaurs, watch the sun rise over roller coasters and earn a very cool medal, in the third-annual Run & Ride Race Series.

Choose the half-marathon, quarter-marathon (6.55 miles), 5K, or 1-mile distance and enjoy some fabulous swag–a ticket to the park!