Carlton County Man Accused Of Holding Teen Hostage, Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old Carlton County man is facing charges for allegedly holding a teenager hostage and assaulting him on Monday.
Scott Kendrick Lindgren of Wrenshall has been charged with three counts of assault, threats of violence, intent to terrorize and false imprisonment, all felonies, in connection with the incident.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 4:30 p.m. Monday to 804 County Road 18 in Wrenshall, or Silverbrook Township. A caller reported that a juvenile male was being held hostage who was in “really bad shape, tied to a chair and getting his head stomped on.”
Authorities responded and located Lindgren’s vehicle. He was attempted to leave the residence with his girlfriend and the 17-year-old victim, who was from Duluth. Sheriff’s deputies could see a serious injury to the victim’s head and other injuries to his face and neck that required medical attention.
Lindgren was arrested at the scene booked into the Carlton County Jail. He’s being held on $250,000 bail.
Authorities say the incident is under investigation, and it’s believed other people may have witnessed the incident or participated. Anyone with information should contact the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 384-9520.