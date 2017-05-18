3 Cybersecurity Tech Solutions That Can Help Keep Your Small Business Secure



Cybersecurity should be one of the most important focuses of your small business on a daily basis. If you have any sort of online presence within your organization, then you have the risk of being attacked through a myriad of possible security loopholes. Small, local businesses are also just as much at risk of cyberattacks as the big guys, especially if you have any sort of personally identifiable information on your networks, such as email addresses, phone numbers or customer credit card numbers. This is why it’s so crucial that you spend the time securing your networks. If you’ve never looked into cybersecurity options for your small business, here are three places to get started.





Randomizing passwords

One of the most basic foundations of strong cybersecurity is the easiest to implement — strong passwords. If you’ve got your pet’s name in your password, chances are you’re going to be hacked. The same goes for your spouse’s name, your birthday or your kids’ names. The best passwords are totally random, feature a variety of alphanumeric characters and are not easy to guess. Random.org offers a completely secure password generated up to 24 characters long. Just be sure to write your password down or track it in a secure password-keeping program on your computer or phone.



Secure your mobile business too

In today’s modern age, more and more business is being done via smart phone and tablet. You rarely need the bulk of a desktop or laptop for most business meetings these days, so your smart phone and small personal devices are becoming more common for daily business. It’s just as important that you secure your mobile devices, and those of any employees doing business via their personal phones as well. A program such as Lookout is very helpful, which can predict and anticipate any issues with mobile threats in your small business. Specifically it searches for and identifies data leakages, malware and issues with any devices that have been jail-broken. It also helps you manager all your devices within the company and gives you complete control over security.



Get some help

There is a lot of help out there for anyone willing to look for it. The Federal Communication Commissions Small Biz Cyber Planner from the FCC can help you create a full cybersecurity plan, complete with all the expert advice you need for your growing business. All you need to do is fill in some information about your business and talk about your areas of concern. Then, a custom plan will be generated for you, including identifying areas of security concerns, fraud, website security, mobile devices and more.



This article was written by Deborah Flomberg for CBS Small Business Pulse

