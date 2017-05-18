Sheriff: Duluth Teen Kidnapped, Tied To Chair, Beaten In Carlton County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young man is facing multiple charges, accused of kidnapping and severely beating a 17-year-old in Silverbook Township.
Scott Lindgren, 21, is charged with kidnapping, threats of violence, intent to terrorize, false imprisonment and three counts of assault.
According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started when authorities received a call reporting a young man being held hostage, “in really bad shape, tied to a chair and getting his head stomped on.”
When deputies arrived at the reported address, they found Lindgren and his girlfriend in a car attempting to drive away with the 17-year-old victim in the back seat. Deputies said they could see serious injuries to the teen’s head, face and neck that required medical attention.
Lindgren was arrested at the scene and is being held on $250,000 bail.
Investigators believe others may have witnessed the crime and are asking anyone with information to call the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.