Good Question: Why Is Everything Dirtier After It Rains?

May 18, 2017 11:17 PM By Heather Brown
Filed Under: Good Question, Heather Brown, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You might think you don’t need a car wash after all of the rain we’ve been getting this past week.

Turns out, at least on Tuesday, that’s not the case. That was when WCCO viewers started sending us photos of the dirty cars and patio furniture.

They wanted to know: Why is everything dirtier after it rains?

“I was out and about with my 3-year-old and I came out to the truck after it poured and I’m like, ‘What is all over my truck?'” said Tracy Penn. “Can there be such a thing as dirty rain?”

According to the Minnesota Climatology Office, just before it rains, the wind kicks up any dust that’s on or near the ground. That dust then mixes with the rain.

“It falls with the rain and lands on wherever the water hits, whether it’s a tree, your coat or your car,” said Minnesota State Climatologist Luigi Romolo.

The water then evaporates and leaves behind a grimy mess. Romolo says the particles left behind are pollen, soil, salt, car or airplane pollutants and seedlings.

How much dust is left behind depends on how often and how hard it rains.

“For a longer, harder rain, much of the pollution would get washed out early on, so that the subsequent rainfall would be cleaner,” said Dylan Millet, a professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Minnesota.

As for why a car wash will get a car cleaner than a good soaker, Romolo says the water in the car crash is cleaner than rain, and the soap gives the dust something to stick to.

More from Heather Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch