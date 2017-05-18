Charges: Man Lured Agent Posing As Teen To Start Incestuous Family

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is accused of collecting child porn and attempting to lure who he thought was a teenage girl into starting an incestuous “nudist family.”

The Ramsey County Attorney’s office says 30-year-old Peter Joseph McGibbon is charged with nine counts of child porn possession and three counts of soliciting a child through electronic means.

The criminal complaint says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force last September about child porn files uploaded to a Twin Cities-based Google account.

Investigators traced the IP address to a St. Paul apartment, where McGibbon lived with his parents.

McGibbon had previously been arrested and charged with possessing child porn in 2010, but the charges were dropped three years later.

In the new investigation, law enforcement gained a search warrant and seized several electronic devices from the apartment. During the visit, McGibbon told investigators that he was the victim of hackers at least once or twice.

McGibbon’s mother, who stopped the interview because an attorney wasn’t present, told investigators not to take her son’s phone because it contained a calendar listing all of his future doctor’s appointments.

An investigator said the phone would be returned if nothing illegal was found in it. McGibbon allegedly told the investigator, “I guess I won’t be getting that back.”

McGibbon’s laptop and phone contained images and videos containing child porn, as did several CDs and DVDs seized by investigators.

His browsing history also showed that he was a member of a pornographic website specializing in family sex fantasies. His user name was “INCESTGUY8629.”

His phone also showed text messages he sent to a number connected to a South Dakota man named Robert Hanshaw, who is facing first-degree rape and child porn charges.

The phone also contained 71 videos allegedly made by Hanshaw, showing him sexually abusing a young girl who he identifies as his daughter.

On May 2, a special agent from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spotted an ad on Craigslist from someone looking to start a nudist, incestuous family. The agent replied to the ad, posing as a 15-year-old girl.

McGibbon soon gave his cellphone number to the agent, and arranged to meet at Crosby Park on the morning of May 4, where he planned to give the girl “sex lessons.”

McGibbon arrived at the park to find officers waiting. They say he immediately put his hands behind his back when they told him who they were.

He could face up to 54 years in prison if convicted.