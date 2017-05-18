Weak Tornadoes Reported In Southeast Minn., Western Wis.

May 18, 2017 8:52 PM
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The National Weather Service says storms that swept through southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Wednesday included three weak tornadoes but caused no injuries.

The weather service office in La Crosse says two EF0 tornadoes with winds of 65 mph touched down in Wabasha County of Minnesota. One left a spotty path of minor damage about six-tenths of a mile long through Plainview around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Another EF0 tornado hit nearby Elgin just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing tree and roof-shingle damage along a path a little more than two blocks long.

Across the Mississippi River in Trempealeau County of Wisconsin, an EF1 tornado with winds of 95 mph damaged trees and farm buildings along a 1.4 mile path just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Town of Gale.

