Henry, Evelyn Top MN’s Most Popular Baby Names In 2016

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you are in Minnesota and have a newborn child named Evelyn or Henry, get ready for their teachers and classmates to refer to them by their full names.
Those names were the most popular girls’ and boys’ names for newborns in Minnesota last year.
The complementary pair of Oliver and Olivia took second place on the lists.
Here are the rest of the names that made the top 10 for 2017:
BOYS
|1
|Henry
|399
|2
|Oliver
|367
|3
|William
|325
|4
|Owen
|292
|5
|Liam
|276
|6
|Jack
|271
|7
|Mason
|263
|8
|James
|254
|9
|Noah
|248
|10
|Theodore
|247
GIRLS
|1
|Evelyn
|333
|2
|Olivia
|314
|3
|Emma
|309
|4
|Charlotte
|286
|5
|Harper
|252
|6
|Ava
|234
|7
|Grace
|218
|8
|Amelia
|217
|9
|Sophia
|215
|10
|Nora
|201