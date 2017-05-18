Henry, Evelyn Top MN’s Most Popular Baby Names In 2016

May 18, 2017 12:07 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you are in Minnesota and have a newborn child named Evelyn or Henry, get ready for their teachers and classmates to refer to them by their full names.

Those names were the most popular girls’ and boys’ names for newborns in Minnesota last year.

The complementary pair of Oliver and Olivia took second place on the lists.

Here are the rest of the names that made the top 10 for 2017:

BOYS

1 Henry 399
2 Oliver 367
3 William 325
4 Owen 292
5 Liam 276
6 Jack 271
7 Mason 263
8 James 254
9 Noah 248
10 Theodore 247

GIRLS

1 Evelyn 333
2 Olivia 314
3 Emma 309
4 Charlotte 286
5 Harper 252
6 Ava 234
7 Grace 218
8 Amelia 217
9 Sophia 215
10 Nora 201
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch