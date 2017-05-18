Severe Wx: Flash Flood Warning In North MetroRadar | Current Alerts | Forecast | Weather App

Timberwolves To Play In NBA Summer League

May 18, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA Summer League

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves will play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the 11th time in franchise history.

The event will go from July 7-17 and feature 24 NBA teams. Every team gets three preliminary games, followed by seeding and a tournament-style format. Each team will play at least five games in Las Vegas, and the championship game will be July 17.

The Timberwolves went 4-4 last year in the summer league, with all four wins coming during tournament play to reach the title game. Tyus Jones was the MVP of the summer league last year, averaging 19.4 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting as well as more than six assists and four rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are 25-30 all-time in the NBA Summer League.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch