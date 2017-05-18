Timberwolves To Play In NBA Summer League

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves will play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the 11th time in franchise history.
The event will go from July 7-17 and feature 24 NBA teams. Every team gets three preliminary games, followed by seeding and a tournament-style format. Each team will play at least five games in Las Vegas, and the championship game will be July 17.
The Timberwolves went 4-4 last year in the summer league, with all four wins coming during tournament play to reach the title game. Tyus Jones was the MVP of the summer league last year, averaging 19.4 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting as well as more than six assists and four rebounds per game.
The Timberwolves are 25-30 all-time in the NBA Summer League.