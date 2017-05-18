Vikings Fans Hit Bud Grant’s Final Bloomington Garage Sale

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – Legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant is holding his final garage sale Thursday and Friday.
Dozens of fans were lined up Thursday outside the Hall of Fame coach’s personal home in Bloomington. Grant actually started the garage sale under tents Wednesday night because of storms across the Twin Cities.
For years, fans have been flocking to the home on Oakmere Drive in hopes of getting some unique Vikings collectibles, and an autograph from the famous coach. This year, the 90-year-old says it may be his last garage sale.
He may just simply be running out of stuff.
“I’m 90 years old. I can’t predict what they’re going to do next year. Never say never, but it’s the last one this year,” Grant said.
The garage sale continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.