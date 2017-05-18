Opponents Rally Against Pre-Emption Legislation

Severe Wx: Flash Flood Warning In North MetroRadar | Current Alerts | Forecast | Weather App

May 18, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Mary McGuire

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Opponents of legislation posed to limit local control of labor ordinances plan to rally Thursday morning at the State Capitol.

The bill, which was passed by both the House and the Senate, aims to create uniform state labor laws and abolishes local labor ordinances that establish some benefits, like paid sick leave and minimum wage.

Those in favor of the legislation argue the law would keep labor standards fair and consistent and would eliminate confusion.

Opponents claim the legislation would target workers in Minneapolis, which just passed a $15 minimum wage law taking effect on July 1st.

They say it will rob 150,000 people of paid sick time and more than 72,000 of a $15 minimum wage.

Last week, Gov. Mark Dayton told WCCO’s Pat Kessler he would veto the legislation if it makes it to his desk.

Despite its passage, the House and the Senate still need to work out differences in the language of both versions of the bill.

