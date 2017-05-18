Severe Wx: Flash Flood Warning In North MetroRadar | Current Alerts | Forecast | Weather App

With 5 Days To Go, Budget Talks Reach Stalemate At Capitol

May 18, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton, Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders are in a standoff as they try to agree on a new budget.

The two sides have been meeting all week, trading offers to resolve a $1 billion budget gap and disputes about how much to offer in tax breaks. They have a $1.65 billion surplus to use but just five days to finalize a deal.

But both sides say the latest rounds of negotiations took a step backward. Talks were on hold Thursday morning as the governor and legislative leaders dug in to their respective positions.

Dayton wants more money for government services. Republicans are aiming to use that money for road repairs and tax breaks.

The session ends May 22. State government will shut down unless lawmakers pass a new budget by July.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch