4 Twin Cities High Schools Among Top 100 For Athletes In America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four Twin Cities high schools have been named among the top 100 in the country for athletes in America, according to a report released Thursday.
The study, done by Niche, did the ranking based on a number of factors. They include student and parent reviews of athletics, student participation in athletics and the number of sports offered at the school as well as total expenses per student.
The study finds Minnetonka High School to be one of the best in the nation for athletics. It was ranked No. 9, citing strong academics and fully-engaged teachers.
Edina High School was ranked No. 23, citing a variety of club sports ranging from soccer to ping-pong and a class on barbecuing. Wayzata High School came in at No. 42. The largest school in Minnesota, it offers clubs, athletics and several extra-curricular activities for students.
Coming in at No. 100 is a school in the south Twin Cities metro, Lakeville North High School. The study cites Lakeville North as a tight-knight community with helpful teachers and staff. They also have a variety of activities, and are known for preparing students for the ACT and SAT exams.