4 Things To Know: Russia Investigation, GM In India, Self-Driving Garbage Trucks & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the continuing investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election to self-driving garbage trucks, here is a look at the top four stories from May 19, 2017.

Deadline In Russia Investigation For 4 Ex-Trump Associates Approaches

President Trump said he’s a victim of a witch hunt.

He’s referring to the investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election.

The Senate Intelligence Committee set a Friday deadline for four ex-Trump campaign associates to turn over communication records to the probe.

The president has assured reporters there was no collusion between any of his staffers and Russians.

GM To Stop Selling In India

General Motors is making changes overseas.

The company will scrap plans to expand production in India, and will stop selling Chevrolet vehicles there by the end of the year. GM still plans to produce vehicles at its plant near Mumbai.

Those cars are primarily sold in Mexico, Central America and South America.

Volvo To Test Self-Driving Garbage Trucks

Forget self-driving cars. How about a self-driving garbage truck.

The vehicle designed by Volvo would back down streets in reverse and use laser sensors to make stops at garbage cans.

Volvo said it’s more time efficient and the garbage man can stay near the rear of the truck to load trash.

It will begin testing them next month.

Record Sale For American Artist In Japan

It’s a new record.

This untitled painting by artist Jean Michel Basquiat sold to a Japanese collector for $110.5 million Thursday night. That’s the highest price ever paid at an auction for work by an American artist.

Eventually the painting will go on display in a museum in Japan.