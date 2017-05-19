ME: 5 More Deaths Linked To Potent Opioid

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says a potent opioid responsible for a string of deaths earlier this year has killed five more people.
The medical examiner has now confirmed 10 fatal carfentanil overdoses. The drug is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, on which Prince fatally overdosed. Carfentanil is used as a tranquilizer for elephants.
The first five confirmed deaths occurred between Jan. 30 and Feb. 17, and all of the deceased were adults ages 23 to 43.
The five new cases, which occurred between Feb. 8 and April 17, also involved adults ages 23 to 43. The deceased were found in Minneapolis, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Plymouth.
Routine testing does not detect carfentanil, so special testing is required to confirm its presence.