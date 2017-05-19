DPS: Real ID Will Be Available For Minnesotans Next Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After Gov. Mark Dayton signed the REAL ID bill into law Thursday, Minnesotans will now be able to acquire one next year.

According to the Department Of Public Safety and Vehicle Services (DPS-DVS), Minnesotans will be able to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses beginning on Oct. 1, 2018. That’s when the new law requires the DPS-DVS to begin issuing licenses.

Until then, there is no action required, unless it’s time to renew an expiring license.

Minnesotans can also use their current driver’s license as a form of identification to board domestic flights until Jan. 22, 2018.

On Friday, Gov. Mark Dayton also requested an extension from the federal government that “would allow Minnesota’s current licenses to be used for all federal purposes, while we complete the steps necessary to provide REAL ID compliant licenses to Minnesota citizens.” It would allow current licenses and IDs to again be accepted at federal facilities and to be used for boarding commercial flights after January 2018.

Once REAL IDs are available, Minnesotans can choose a REAL ID compliant card or a non-compliant card when they renew or apply for a new license or ID.

For those who decide to acquire a REAL ID before their previous license expires, an extra charge will be included to cover the additional months that the previous license was valid and the expiration date will be extended on the new license.