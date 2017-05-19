Title: Inventory Coordinator
Department: Sales
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Responsible for commercial conflict on daily log and work with sales management and traffic hub to maximize commercial inventory.
- Receives and processes traffic and copy instructions for on-air commercial assignment.
Commercial and Digital order input into Wide Orbit traffic system.
- Daily communication with sales management, sales account executives and advertising agencies.
- Assist Sales Managers and Account Executives in program change, credit and make-good offers.
- Prepare sales reports for management and distribution.
- Programming updates and communication support.
- Other Duties as needed.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Attention to detail with a focus on accuracy and proficiency with MS Office are required.
- Excellent phone skills and professional manner.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Broadcast traffic and/or agency experience.
- Proficiency with Wide Orbit traffic system preferred.
- College degree preferred.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
