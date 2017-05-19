Judge Names 6 Heirs In Prince Estate Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A judge has named six heirs in the estate of late superstar Prince, bringing an end to a yearlong legal battle that began shortly after his death.
According to court documents, the Minnesota musician’s sister, Tyka Nelson, as well as half-siblings Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson are the lawful heirs to his estate.
Prince had no known children and left behind no will. After ruling out a litany of claimants and hearing appeals, a Carver County judge named the six heirs in court documents filed Friday.
Rejected claimants to the estate include a woman and girl purported to be Prince’s niece and grandniece. Prince’s siblings said they have no genetic connection to the musician.
Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in his Paisley Park residence on April 21, 2016.