Judge Names 6 Heirs In Prince Estate Case

May 19, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A judge has named six heirs in the estate of late superstar Prince, bringing an end to a yearlong legal battle that began shortly after his death.

According to court documents, the Minnesota musician’s sister, Tyka Nelson, as well as half-siblings Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson are the lawful heirs to his estate.

Tyka Nelson in court (credit: CBS)

Prince had no known children and left behind no will. After ruling out a litany of claimants and hearing appeals, a Carver County judge named the six heirs in court documents filed Friday.

Rejected claimants to the estate include a woman and girl purported to be Prince’s niece and grandniece. Prince’s siblings said they have no genetic connection to the musician.

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in his Paisley Park residence on April 21, 2016.

