GOP Send Several Budget Bills To Gov. Dayton

May 20, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Kurt Daudt, Mark Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Republican lawmakers started working over the weekend on several budget bills to send to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton.

But the governor hasn’t indicated he is willing sign any of the bills that come out of Saturday’s committees. He said he was blindsided by the GOP’s second attempt to push forward legislation without an agreement.

The two sides have debated all week over a $1 billion gap between their budgets.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt said significant concessions in Republican’s plans to cut taxes and boost transportation spending shows they are willing to meet the governor in the middle.

Dayton would like to boost funding for early childhood education and cyber security, while Republicans want to lower taxes and decrease the size of state government.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch