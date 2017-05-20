Metal Found In Packaging Prompts Hot Dog Recall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’ve stocked up on hot dogs for a Memorial Day cookout next weekend, you may want to check the brands you picked up.
There’s a massive recall on hot dogs after pieces of metal were found inside packaging. The recall affects “Nathan’s Skinless Beef Franks” and “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks.”
The hot dogs were shipped all around the country.
There have been three complaints of metal objects in packaging.
Here are the details you need to know:
- The Nathan’s beef franks have a use by date of Aug. 19.
- The use by date for the Curtis beef franks is June 15.
- The establishment number on the packaging is 296.
- If you bought them, you’re asked to throw them away or return them.