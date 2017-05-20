Maplewood PD To Pot Dealer: Come Claim Your Missing Stash

May 20, 2017 3:38 PM
MINNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maplewood police took to Facebook Friday to comically call out an inept drug dealer.

Authorities were called after someone found a backpack full of individually-wrapped baggies of marijuana inside a store.

“If you accidentally donated 111 grams of marijuana along with your clothing earlier to a local store please come to the PD so we can reunite you!” said the Facebook post. “We know you spent a lot of time dividing them into these perfectly measured baggies and must be missing them.”

The post has been shared over 1,000 times.

