Minnesota Fugitive Captured In Missouri

May 20, 2017 7:18 PM
Filed Under: Missouri

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota man wanted since March for allegedly strangling a woman has been captured in Missouri, authorities said.

According to U.S. Fugitive Apprehension, 32-year-old Matthew Dale Ceplecha was arrested in Springfield, Missouri, Saturday. Authorities received an anonymous tip about Ceplecha and found him entering a liquor store around 2 p.m.

A warrant was issued for Ceplecha’s arrest March 21. He was accused of assaulting and strangling a female victim. Ceplecha missed his court appearance and eluded law enforcement until his arrest Saturday.

Ceplecha was being transported to the Rice County detention center Saturday evening.

