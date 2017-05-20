Minnesota Fugitive Captured In Missouri

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota man wanted since March for allegedly strangling a woman has been captured in Missouri, authorities said.
According to U.S. Fugitive Apprehension, 32-year-old Matthew Dale Ceplecha was arrested in Springfield, Missouri, Saturday. Authorities received an anonymous tip about Ceplecha and found him entering a liquor store around 2 p.m.
A warrant was issued for Ceplecha’s arrest March 21. He was accused of assaulting and strangling a female victim. Ceplecha missed his court appearance and eluded law enforcement until his arrest Saturday.
Ceplecha was being transported to the Rice County detention center Saturday evening.