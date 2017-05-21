4 Things To Know: Season Deadline, Trump’s Speech To Gulf Leaders

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for May 21, 2017.

Number One: Session Deadline Approaches

There are two days left in this year’s Legislative session.

The deadline for lawmakers to get their work done is 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders have not been able to reach a deal on a two-year budget for the state.

Dayton and House Speaker Kurt Daudt will join Esme Murphy for an in-studio interview on WCCO Sunday Morning.

Number Two: President Trump Meets With Arab Leaders

President Donald Trump is slated to meet Sunday with the Middle Eastern leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

White House adviser Dina Powell tells reporters that a memorandum of understanding signed by the U.S. and GCC nations represents the “farthest reaching commitment” to not finance terrorist organizations.

Number Three: Latest North Korean Missile Test

South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile from an area near Pyongyang.

This comes about a week after North Korea successfully launched a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.

Number Four: Twins Doubleheader

The Twins play a doubleheader Sunday at Target Field.

Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royal’s was postponed because of all the rain. That game will be played 30 minutes after Sunday’s scheduled afternoon game against the Royals.

If you have tickets for Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. game, you can stay for both games.