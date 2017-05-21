Budget Breakthrough? Dayton, Daudt Optimistic To Make Deadline

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There appears to be a breakthrough in the budget battle.

Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican leaders who control the Legislature say they’re optimistic a deal can be reached on budget issues ahead of the session deadline Monday at midnight.

Both the Democratic governor and Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt appeared on WCCO Sunday Morning, telling Esme Murphy they were hopeful agreements could be reached between their separate camps before the end of the weekend.

“Friday night, we decided that we had to get these bills moving. It takes time to pass those bills,” Daudt said. “Saturday morning, when we met with the governor, it was kind of a different tone, everybody was starting to talk about what a real, final agreement looks like.”

The Republicans have compromised on one of their top priorities: tax relief.

They had been seeking to use the lion’s share of the state’s $1.65 billion surplus for tax relief, but scaled it back to around $660 million.

“They’ve come down a great deal,” the governor said. “I give them credit for that.”

Still, sticking points remain.

For Dayton, they include universal pre-k for the state’s 4-year-olds and funding for vegetative buffers to protect the state’s lakes, rivers and drinking water.

Aside from tax relief, Republicans are looking to spend $300 million repairing the state’s aging roads and bridges.

In order for lawmakers to make the session deadline, they’d have to reach several agreements by Sunday evening so that legislation can be printed out, read over and discussed.

“We really need to have those agreements by late [Sunday] evening in order to pass everything,” Daudt said. “We passed our first budget bill last night…we’re close – very, very close — on about three others.”

If the budget bills aren’t passed by the deadline Monday night, it would be up to Dayton to call a special session. If agreements remain elusive in the special session, lawmakers risk a government shutdown.

The last government shutdown happened in 2011.