Sheriff: Barron County (Wis.) Tornado Causes $10 Million In Damage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a tornado that left one man dead and dozens hurt in western Wisconsin last week caused an estimated $10 million in damage.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office released a preliminary damage report Sunday from last Tuesday’s tornado. The twister ripped through the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park in Chetek, Wis., destroying dozens of homes and killing 45-year-old Eric Gavin.
Barron County authorities said Sunday an estimated $5 million in damage was done to personal property and houses. Businesses and commercial properties suffered another $5 million in damage. Authorities say the estimates are preliminary and are subject to change.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker declared a state of emergency after visiting the mobile home park on Wednesday. The clean-up in Chetek, Wis., will take several weeks.