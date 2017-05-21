Cool, Wet May Weather Testing Patience For Minnesotans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As you can imagine, the weather has presented some obstacles this weekend.

WCCO found some people on Sunday trying to keep their chins up.

Amidst the rain, amidst the gloom, the Minnesotan spirit shined through. A loyal base showed up Sunday to cheer on the Minnesota Twins among rain and temps in the 40s.

Cameron Carlson was bundled up.

“We all have long sleeve shirts underneath so hopefully we can tough it out,” Carlson said.

The clouds offered a silver lining. Since Saturday’s game was canceled for rain, Sunday was a doubleheader. So fans enjoyed a two for one.

Always a bright side, even on a dark day. Twins fan Mark Hughes of Shoreview said he wore layers.

“Well you don’t have to shovel rain, change of seasons is what Minnesota is all about, take the good with the bad I guess,” he said.

That’s what Lynn Kelly had to remind Marv Hotakainen, who said, “I don’t like it at all.”

Hotakainen visiting from Florida.

“If you come back, come back in August. Hopefully we can guarantee some warm weather,” Kelly said.

Marv joked, “There’s no guarantees in this state.”

And certainly not in May, when patios become barren and riverside strolls become uncomfortable.

Saidat Gilley had a wet walk along St. Anthony Main.

“I stepped out and it’s this. So I just figure, cut it short,” Gilley said.

Sometimes in May in Minnesota, you cut your losses and press on, weather or not.