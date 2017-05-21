WEEKEND BREAK: National Salsa Month | Explore Downtown LivingMaple Grove Boy Loves Vacuums

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Car Hits Tree In St. Paul

May 21, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say they are investigating after a car slammed into a tree early Sunday morning, killing the driver and seriously injuring his passenger.

The St. Paul Police Department says the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the 700 block of Cherokee Heights Boulevard, near Cherokee Regional Park.

Emergency crews pronounced the car’s driver, 23-year-old Samuel Dzik Gottfredsen, of St. Paul, dead at the scene.

His passenger, 21-year-old Cole Nicholas Lucken, also of St. Paul, was brought to Regions Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they are trying to determine what led to the crash, including how fast the car was traveling when it hit the tree and if impairment was a factor.

The investigation remains on-going.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch